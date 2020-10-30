OpenText announces flexible cloud platform

Chennai: OpenText has announced the OpenText Developer Cloud, a new cloud platform for application development based on OpenText information management services and the Cloud Edition (CE) 20.4.

According to a statement, OpenText provides a platform for developers to create custom solutions to manage information, building a community of innovators that can create better enterprise applications.

“20.4 delivers innovations in the OpenText Cloud, that make it faster, easier, and more cost-effective for customers to adopt new capabilities, reinvent business processes and seize emerging opportunities,” it added.

“The OpenText Developer Cloud provides access to world class APIs and tools, allowing developers to build information management solutions for today’s biggest challenges,” said OpenText chief product officer Muhi Majzoub.