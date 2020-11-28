A R Rahman Foundation’s unit to perform for a cause

Chennai: Sunshine Orchestra, an unit of A R Rahman Foundation and Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna will perform on 12 and 13 December, respectively, for a fundraiser called ‘Battle of the Buffet’.

This year the event has been organised on a virtual platform due to Covid-19 and Tanker Foundation said it is part of it.

It said from June 1993 till October 2020, Tanker has provided 369,769 free and subsidised dialysis for 1759 patients. “We have also given financial support of Rs 435 lakhs to 3434 patients as one-time contributions ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 for transplantation, medication, investigation and fistula surgery costs.”