Music brings them together

For the first time ever, a Grammy award winner and recognised artistes from across the globe have come together to create a government affiliated song like never before, now available exclusively on Damroo Music Streaming App.

It’s a streaming app which provides independent non-film music a platform to showcase their talent.

Some of the biggest music legends of this era have united to create a song for the government of India with the warmth and inspiration of Narendra Modi. From international artists like Wouter Kellerman (South Africa – Grammy Award Winner), Lira (South Africa) , Aeone (UK), Tito Da.Fire (Nigeria) and Gazza (Namibia) to some prominent names like Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, KS Chithra, Shaan, Daler Mehndi, Raageshwari, Naresh Kamath have showcased to the world the strength of being together. The song is penned by Vaishali Shah.

While the song was dedicated to yoga, it has started to catch waves with its motivational vibe to stay united and to stay connected. The exclusive release of the song is on Damroo India’s first and only non-film and independent music streaming app with a vision to build a community of non-film music listeners.

Streaming numbers on Damroo and YouTube are open to public.

Speaking about the song Ram Mishra from Damroo (Founder, MD & CEO) shares ‘Music has always been my passion and I am glad that I have been able to create a platform for established & emerging artists to showcase their non-film / independent music and build their fan base worldwide. In this endeavor our very first collaboration with Kailash kher ji has been extremely encouraging and the placement of the Yog song has positioned Damroo in the mainstream music streaming space globally. For our users, we strive to increase our offering by placing such amazing content regularly.’

@@@@