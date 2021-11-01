Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

Rajinikanth was discharged on Sunday night from Kauvery Hospital Chennai where he had undergone a Carotid Artery revascularization procedure. The actor took to his Hoote page to share the news that he is doing fine and thanked everyone who wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier yesterday, Chief Minister MK Stalin paid Rajinikanth a visit at the hospital, where he was admitted.

Carotid endarterectomy is a surgical procedure that removes plaque from the inside of your carotid artery in order to restore normal blood flow to your brain. A surgeon will make an incision on your neck, access the affected artery, open it, and remove the plaque build-up.

Rajinikanth had been hospitalised a day after he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contributions to Indian cinema.

Rajinikanth ‘s Annatthe is releasing on Deepavali day. Directed by Siruthai Siva, it is produced by Sun Pictures.