Teen held for sending bomb threat to Police HQ

New Delhi: A teenage boy was caught for allegedly sending an email to the Delhi Police headquarters saying that a bomb was planted in the outer Delhi’s Nangloi area.

After a thorough checking in the area, the sender, who turned out to be a teenage boy, was caught. He was counselled by the police before being handed over to his parents.

The Delhi Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Road in central Delhi is about 18 kilometers away from Nangloi.

The PHQ in a statement said, “the sender is an immature child and therefore, in his interest and in compliance of the mandate of JJ Act, details of his identity cannot be shared.” “The mail was sent as an act of mischief. The juvenile, after proper counseling, has been handed over to his parents,” it added.