Pregnant woman slips and falls off Kollam Express train, dies

Chennai: In a heart-wrenching incident, a young pregnant woman lost her life after a tragic accident onboard a train between Ulundurpet and Virudhachalam.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Kasthuri, was traveling with her husband, Suresh Kumar, and their relatives on the Kollam Express when the unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday evening.

According to reports, Suresh Kumar, 25, employed in a private company in Chennai, was accompanied by his wife, Kasthuri, a nursing graduate from Trisulam, and their family members. The couple had tied the knot just nine months ago, and their relatives had planned to attend a temple festival at Suresh’s native place, Melaneezithanallur, followed by Kasthuri’s baby shower the next day.

The joyous occasion turned into a nightmare when tragedy struck aboard the train. Kasthuri, who was seven months pregnant, accidentally slipped and fell from the moving train, resulting in fatal injuries. Despite immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries, leaving behind a grieving husband and shattered relatives.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the need for enhanced safety measures onboard trains, especially for pregnant women and vulnerable passengers. Questions regarding the circumstances leading to the accident have surfaced, prompting authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The loss of Kasthuri’s life has left a void in the hearts of her loved ones, who were eagerly anticipating the arrival of a new member into their family. Her untimely demise serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with loved ones.