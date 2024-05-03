Chennai: In a boon for devotees and travelers alike, a new train service between Tiruvannamalai and Chennai Beach commenced operations on Friday morning.

The service, initiated by the Indian Railways, aims to provide convenient and affordable transportation between the two prominent destinations.

One of the standout features of this service is the affordable ticket fare, set at a modest Rs 50. This makes it accessible to a wide range of passengers, including pilgrims, tourists, and regular commuters.

For devotees, Tiruvannamalai holds immense significance as it is home to the sacred Arunachaleswarar Temple. Many undertake the revered Girivalam, a circumambulation around the foothills of the Arunachala Hill, especially on ‘Pournami’ day or the full moon day of every month. With the introduction of this new train service, pilgrims now have an additional mode of transportation to facilitate their spiritual journey.

The train departs from Tiruvannamalai at the early hour of 4 am, allowing passengers to commence their travel with the breaking dawn. It then arrives in Chennai at 9.50 am, providing ample time for passengers to explore the bustling metropolis or attend to their business engagements.

In the evening, the train embarks on its return journey from Chennai at 6 pm, allowing passengers to enjoy a full day in the capital city. It then reaches Tiruvannamalai at 12 am, ensuring that travelers can return to their destination comfortably before midnight.

The launch of this new train service is expected to alleviate the travel woes of passengers between Tiruvannamalai and Chennai Beach. With its affordable fare, convenient timings, and efficient connectivity, it is poised to become a popular choice among commuters and pilgrims alike.