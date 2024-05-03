Heavy rains in UAE again: Dubai flights cancelled, schools and offices shut

Days after the United Arab Emirates witnessed flooding in April, heavy rains have returned to the country with several flights being cancelled and delayed in and out of Dubai while people and students were asked to work and study from home, Khaleej Times reported.

An orange alert was issued on Thursday as heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the UAE. Over the past few days, the UAE has been preparing for this wave of unstable weather, which is forecast to peak on May 2, until May 3.

People have been advised to take safety measures across all sectors. Schools are on distance learning while companies have been asked to allow people to work from home. Parks and beaches have been shut.