Priyanka Gandhi praises Amethi Lok Sabha candidate Kishori Lal

After Congress on Friday announced its Lok Sabha candidates for Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended her wishes to Kishori Lal Sharma, the man believed to be behind the victory of the party’s former president Sonia Gandhi from the pocket borough of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

“Our family has a long-standing relationship with Kishori Lal Sharma ji. He was always engaged wholeheartedly in serving the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli. His passion for public service is an example in itself,” Priyanka said today on social media platform X

While Priyanka herself is not contesting, her brother and senior leader Rahul Gandhi was named by Congress as the candidate from Rae Bareli after he lost the Amethi seat to Union minister Smriti Irani in 2019 after winning it in 2004.