Giorgia storms internet

Giorgia dropped a slew of pictures on her social media posing from the cruise witnessing a sunset.

Giorgia, who is highly active on her social media had given a treat to all her fans by dropping her scintillating pictures.

Giorgia who had enjoyed her weekend trip to goa via cruise has shared a picture on her social media and the actress, as usual, is looking bomb.

Giorgia dropped pictures as she posed around the sea view where the actress opted for printed mini hot shorts along with a white mini full sleeves cropped top paired along with those Adidas long socks and white sneakers.

The thing that caught our eyes was the Persian cat print on her shoes.

The actress kept her hair open with wavy curls, and with minimal makeup she completed her look.

The poses of this talented diva are picturesque.

On the professional front, Giorgia Andriani was recently seen in the song Little Star opposite Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaaz Badshah.

The actress is set to make her Bollywood debut this year in Welcome to Bajrangpur starring Shreyas Talpade. The actress will also feature in a music video, the specifics of which will be disclosed soon.