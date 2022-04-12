One more in the list

Aasai Alai Meeruthae become the latest one to join the league of independent songs making a mark.

The song is composed by Barath Raghavan, lyrics by Kalpana, and Crooned by Rakshita Suresh, lead By ‘Adangamaru Fame’ Raja Rudrakodi and Satarupa Naha are featured as lead performers in the song. Esshaan has created and directed the song. It is produced By Vasanth Ramasamy.

The song delves into the emotional turbulence of a woman in the absence of her beau. What begins as an overwhelming love for the belle turns out to be a disastrous culmination.

Khadar Saraswathy has handled the cinematography for this song.

Director Esshaan has a vast experience in the world of media as he embarked on his journey being VJ in Sun Music and Peppers TV followed by Program Head in Tunes 6, and content writer at LA Reach Media.

Later, he played the lead role in the movie ‘MEOW’ apart from being the assistant director as well. His short films have won recognition at various festivals. His previous album song ‘Beatta Yethi’ featuring Aishwarya Dutta was a chartbuster hit as well.