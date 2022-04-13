Action against hoarders of edible oils, oilseeds

Mumbai : Cooking oil hoarding in Maharashtra and that of soybeans and mustard seeds in Madhya Pradesh has prompted the Centre to invoke actions under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act 1955, officials said on Tuesday.

Prices of cooking oil are on an upwards swing globally due to the Ukraine-Russia war. “The domestic prices of edible oils have been following the international suit and the prices have increased considerably over the past one month which may be attributed to the current geopolitical condition,” officials said.

Inspections have revealed very large hoardings of soybean and mustard seeds in Dewas, Shajapur and Guna districts of Madhya Pradesh. “These seeds were much above the stock limit prescribed by the government. Hoarding of seeds has pushed up the prices of soybean oil. The state government has been asked to step in to take necessary action under the EC Act, 1955,” the Department of Food & Public Distribution said.

Similarly, in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, large quantities of edible oils were found in excess of the prescribed quantities of the control order. Wholesalers and big chain retail outlets were the main violators. The state governments have been requested to take corrective measures in accordance with the relevant sections of the EC Act, officials said.

Over the weekend, teams have been sent to Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Gujarat and Delhi, the officials said, adding, Inspection is ongoing in the remaining five states.

The state governments of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have also been requested to ensure that supply chain is not affected while taking action under EC Act.