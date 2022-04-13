OnePlus unveils new TV

Chennai : OnePlus has launched the Y series 43 Y1S Pro as a latest addition to the company’s smart TV line-up.

According to a press note, it will be available specially on Amazon.in, as well as on OnePlus.in, Croma, Jio Digital, Reliance Digital and other offline channels.

Navnit Nakra, CEO, OnePlus India, shared, ‘Since the launch of our OnePlus TVs in 2019, we witnessed immense growth with our smart TV portfolio.

OnePlus grew over an incredible 350 per cent YoY from 2020 to 2021 in the India smart TV segment, with the OnePlus TV Y Series serving as a major volume driver as per the Counterpoint Research report.

We also emerged among the top five largest smart TV brands of India in Q4 2021.’