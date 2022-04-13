TCS Q4 net profit at Rs 9,926 cr

Mumbai : India’s largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Monday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 9,926 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022 (Q4FY22), up 7 per cent from Rs 9,246 crore a year-ago period.

For the first time, the IT major’s revenue from operations rose 16 per cent to Rs 50,591 crore in the fourth quarter. It was Rs 43,705 crore in the same period last year.

An agency consensus estimate has pegged TCS revenues at Rs 50,249 crore and a net profit of Rs10,077 crore for the March quarter.

The board of TCS has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 22 per equity share.

“We are closing FY22 on a strong note, with mid-teen growth and adding the maximum incremental revenue ever. Increasing participation in our customers’ growth and transformation journeys, and an all-time high order book provide a strong and sustainable foundation for continued growth ahead,” said TCS MD-CEO Rajesh Gopinathan.

The company has witnessed its highest-ever order book TCV (total contract value) at $11.3 billion in Q4 and $34.6 billion in FY22.