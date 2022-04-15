Ukraine atrack: Key Russian warship sinks

New Delhi: Russia’s Black Sea flagship sank today after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was a successful missile strike — as the Kremlin accused Kyiv of targeting its citizens in sorties across the border.

The Kremlin accused Kyiv of targeting its citizens in sorties across the border. The guided missile cruiser Moskva had been leading Russia’s naval effort against its neighbor in the seven-week conflict, in which civilian killings have sparked accusations of genocide.

Russia said a fire on board caused ammunition to explode and that the crew had been evacuated. The warship was being towed to port when ‘stormy seas’ caused it to sink, according to a Russian Defence Ministry message.

But Ukraine said it was responsible for the attack, claiming it targeted the cruiser with recently-introduced Ukrainian made missiles.

Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank, the Russian state news agency TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

On the Ukrainian side, Odessa military spokesman Sergey Bratchuk said the ship had been hit by domestic Neptune cruise missiles.

Meanwhile, The Pentagon said that the sinking of the warship was a ‘big blow’ to Russia’s naval strength in the Black Sea.