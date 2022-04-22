Sonia to make ‘attractive’ offer to Prashant Kishor?

New Delhi: Following a series of marathon meetings and feedback from the party leaders, Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to invite ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor for final one-on-one deliberation and make an ‘attractive offer’ to him to join the grand old party.

In his first meeting last week with Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Prashant Kishor, or ‘PK’, made a presentation outlining a revival plan for the Congress and a strategy to win upcoming polls in States as well as the 2024 general election.

The presentation to the party leadership also called for solving the alliance conundrum, building an army of grass roots leaders and foot soldiers, and creating an ecosystem for a supportive media and digital propagation.

In the past few days, Kishor has had high-level engagements with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath, Mukul Wasnik, Ajay Maken, Ambika Soni, AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and others.

Kishor’s formal entry into the Congress is predicated on a committee of senior leaders submitting their report to party chief Sonia Gandhi after examining these proposals.

The talks resumed after the Congress’ election defeats in five key states in February-March, which threw the party’s survival in doubt.