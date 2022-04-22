As Covid figures rise, Delhi announces free booster doses

New Delhi: Amid rising Covid-19 numbers, Delhi government has announced its decision to provide free precautionary dose of Covid vaccine for 18-59 age group.

‘In order to give the benefit of precaution dose to all eligible beneficiaries in Delhi, the same will be available for 18 to 59 years’ age group, free of cost in all government CVCs from 21 April,’ the Health department said in the order. Necessary changes have been made in the Co-WIN portal for Delhi wherein both ‘online appointment and walk-in will be available’, it added.

The Delhi government said precaution doses will soon be provided free of cost to people in government hospitals by the city government.

‘Precaution doses of the same vaccine will be given to the people who have revived the first and second doses of the vaccine and who have completed nine months of taking their second dose,’ it said.

The decision comes amid a spurt in the number of infections in the capital. The Delhi government has already made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and announced a fine of Rs 500 on violators, just eight days after it had relaxed this norm due to a decline in cases.