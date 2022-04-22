2 killed, 4 injured in encounter in Jammu ahead of PM visit

Srinagar: A fierce gun battle has erupted between security forces and terrorists near an army installation in Jammu, two days ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the region.

One terrorist has been killed while a security officer has lost his life and four others injured in the initial shoot-out, officials said.

The police’s Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area adjacent to the sprawling Sunjwan military station. Around 3.45 am, the search party was fired upon by terrorists hiding inside a house, triggering a fierce gunfight.

‘One terrorist has been killed in the Sunjwan encounter. Terrorists holed up at Sunjwan were planning a major attack. The aim was to inflict maximum casualties on security forces,’ Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh told NDTV.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone, said that the security forces had cordoned off the area and launched a search operation upon receiving specific information about the presence of two heavily armed terrorists.