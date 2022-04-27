Covid: PM chairs high-level meet

New Delhi: In view of increasing Covid-19 cases in the country over the last two weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting to assess the situation with Chief Ministers and top officials via video conferencing.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made a presentation at the conference. During the meeting, the PM took stock of the Covid situation and urged Chief Ministers and officials to intensify pandemic control measures.

Today’s meeting comes just days after Modi urged people to stay alert to the threat from coronavirus in the wake of various festivals and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behavior which includes wearing face masks and hand hygiene.

In the past, PM Modi has held several meetings with the Chief Ministers, and even District Magistrates, to understand the situation on the ground.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said in the coming days the festival of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram and Vaishakh Budh Purnima will be celebrated.

‘All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony,’ Modi had said.

‘In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert for corona (virus). Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them,’ the PM had stressed.