Perungudi fire controlled, probe, medical camps start

Chennai: The raging blaze at the Perungudi dumpyard in the city has been brought under control and the civic authorities have been told to conduct medical camps for the benefit of the people residing in the vicinity, Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru said. A detail probe has also been ordered.

Nearly 2,000 tonnes of garbage from various areas of the city is dumped at the spot. The authorities suspect that a pile of coconut husk dumped in a particular spot might have caught fire due to the summer heat.

The fire, which started at 12.30 pm on 27 April, was noticed by staff members working in the western part of the massive garbage dump.

In several parts of Chennai, including Velachery, Besant Nagar, Adambakkam, Guindy and others, residents have noticed smoke spreading in the sky. The smoke increased the air pollution levels in the city for the day. It has also affected the health of residents apart from the local flora and fauna.

‘Thick smoke enveloped our area and pungent smell of smoke and burning rubbish has been emanating from the dump. It has become really tough for us here,’ said a resident.

‘The fire has fully been brought under control. At present only a cloud of smoke is seen here,’ the Minister, accompanied by Chennai Mayor R Priya and GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, said. He directed the civic officials to ensure such incidents do not recur.