Shraddha Srinath and Rohini will play the lead roles in cinematographer-turned- director Deepak’s upcoming film Witness.

The shooting of Witness was completed in December last year and the post-production work has also been completed.

Also starring Azhagam Perumal, Shanmugaraj, G Selva and Subatra Robert, the film will be also be released in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

With music by Ramesh Thamilmani and editing by Master-fame Philomin Raj, Witness is produced by People Media Factory.