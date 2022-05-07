DMK completes one year at office

Exactly a year ago today, DMK formed the government with majority. On the completion of first year in office, the Chief Minister M K Stalin made five new announcements in the Assembly today.

The announcements are breakfast schemes for government school students for classes 1-5, schools of excellence, medical-check-up of school students, PHC-like centres in urban areas and expansion of ‘CM in your constituency scheme’.

“On the second anniversary of the government, I am happy to announce a free breakfast scheme for government school students studying Class 1-5. The scheme will be first implemented in select corporations, municipalities and rural areas. Later, it’ll be extended to all places. To reduce malnutrition in children, the Tamilnadu government will conduct regular medical checkups for children,” Stalin said.

He further said, ‘Schools of excellence (model schools) will be developed across the state. The scheme will be implemented at a cost of Rs 150 crore. As a first step, government schools in 25 corporations will be upgraded into schools of excellence.”

“Medical centres like Primary Health Care Centre will be set up in urban areas.The scheme ‘CM in your constituency’ will be implemented in all constituencies.”

Stalin thanked the people for having faith in him. He also thanked his party MLAs and leaders of alliance parties.

Stalin first met his mother Dayalu Ammal and received her blessings at Gopalapuram.

Later, while returning to the Assembly, the Chief Minister got down from his car and took a ride on 29 C bus along with the public.

He said, “The bus 29 C is unforgettable for me since I used to take the bus to school. Today I took the same bus. I also spoke to the women in the bus and they all agreed that we are doing good governance.”

Earlier in the day, Stalin paid tributes to his father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, DMK founder C N Annaduari at their memorials in Marina Beach.

DMK won the state election with a handsome majority in the Assembly elections held last year.

The party along with its alliance won 159 seats out of the 234 constituencies.