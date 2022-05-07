NEET PG exam not postponed

The Press Information Bureau Saturday said this year’s NEET PG exam has not been postponed, and will happen on the scheduled date of May 9, terming “fake” a notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations that the paper has been rescheduled to July 9.

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) Saturday also cautioned stakeholders against “false and bogus information” being circulated in its name.

This comes after a section of the media reported that NEET PG exam this year was postponed to July 9.