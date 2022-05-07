Driver arrested for killing elderly couple in Mylapore

Call it a scene straight out of cinema. A driver who was working for over a decade in the house of an elderly couple in Mylapore, has been arrested for murdering them. The husband and wife had just returned from USA.

Reports say that a chartered accountant identified as Srikanth (60) was residing in Dwarka Colony, Brindavan Nagar in Mylapore along with his wife Anuradha (55).

The couple had been to US to take care of their daughter Sunanda, who was in the family way in March this year. Both returned to Chennai this morning. Srikanth and Anuradha were reportedly murdered by their driver Krishna, who was working there for over a decade this afternoon.