Chris Gayle wants to return to IPL next year

West Indies batting great Chris Gayle may not be a part of IPL 2022, but he is eyeing a comeback to the cash-rich league next year.

Not to forget, Gayle has not retired from international cricket even if his contemporaries Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard have done so.

Gayle did not send his name for the IPL 2022 auction as he felt he was not given the respect that he deserves in the league.

His last IPL team was Punjab Kings for whom he has played for since 2018.

So far the big West Indian has played for three franchises – PBKS, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.