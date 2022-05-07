Nayanthara to marry Vignesh Shivan 9 June

After years of seeing each other, Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan will enter wedlock on 9 June in Tirupathi. The couple have registered for the same today.

Nayanthars and Vignesh Shivan, have been in a committed relationship for over seven years. They have been open about their relationship.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen playing the female lead in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathvaakula Rendu Kaadhal which also had Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. Nayanthara will also be seen sharing the screen space with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film with Atlee. Vignesh Shivan will be directing Ajith’s next for a mega venture.