Amazon sees $12 bn worth sales on Prime Day globally

San Francisco : Amazon saw sales worth at least $12 billion (according to third-party estimates) during its Prime Day event in the US and 15 more countries on July 12-13. It was the first Amazon Prime Day event under the new CEO Andy Jassy who took over from Jeff Bezos last year. According to an analysis by Digital Commerce 360, consumers worldwide spent more than $12 billion during the e-commerce giant’s eighth annual Prime Day. That’s up 8.1 per cent (year over year) from last years’ Prime Day which ran from June 21-22. In 2021, Prime Day sales reached $11.19 billion and represented a 7.7 per cent increase over Amazon’s 2020 event. Amazon claimed that it sold more than 300 million items during these sales but didn’t disclose any sale figures. The company also sold “more devices than any other Prime Day”. Shoppers bought goods worth more than $3 billion on over 100 million items from small businesses.