From US to Chennai

Chennai: US-based R1 RCM, a technology-enabled revenue cycle management services firm for the healthcare sector, on Tuesday launched its new centre in Chennai.

The company did not specify the investment that has gone into the new facility, which is located at Chennai Commerzone IT Park in Porur and is spread across 50,000 square feet.

The company has more than 13,000 employees across India. The new Chennai centre will support its expansion plans in India of the company, on the back of robust demand outlook for its services. R1 RCM already has offices in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. The company plans to hire around 3,000 employees in Chennai by the end of the calendar year.

The healthcare KPO leader is hiring for various positions across roles and said that it was attracted to Chennai’s talent market and invited anyone looking to make a career out of revenue cycle management in healthcare to apply for open jobs.

The company is seeking skilled technologists to further its research and development efforts in automation.