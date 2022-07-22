Hope Murmu functions without fear or favour: Sinha

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha congratulated NDA’s Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the presidential elections.

“I heartily congratulate Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. I hope – indeed, every Indian hopes – that as the 15th President of India she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. I join my fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her,” said Sinha.

In a statement, he also thanked opposition political parties for choosing him as their consensus candidate in this election. “I also thank all members of the Electoral College who voted for me. I accepted the offer of Opposition parties solely guided by the philosophy of Karma Yoga preached by Lord Krishna in the Bhagavad Gita – ‘Do your duty without expectation of the fruits thereof’. I have performed my duty conscientiously out of my love for my country. The issues I had raised during my campaign remain pertinent,” said former Union Minister.