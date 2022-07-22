Covid cases decline in TN

Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu witnessed a further decline on Thursday with 2,093 cases getting reported, including an international passenger from UAE, taking the total number of cases so far to 35,26,351 in the State.

Chennai recorded 516 cases, followed by Chengalpattu 269 cases, Coimbatore 178 cases, and Tiruvallur 104 cases. Five districts in the State reported single digit cases. After testing 33,243 samples, the test positivity rate also went down to 6.4 per cent. Ranipet had the highest positivity rate with 12 per cent, Tiruvallur 11.4 per cent, Erode 11.3 per cent, Kancheepuram 11 per cent, and Chennai with 6.8 per cent.

The State recorded one death at a government hospital in Coimbatore taking the total number of deaths so far to 38,031. At least 2,290 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Thursday taking the recoveries to 34,71,816 so far.