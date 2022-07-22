Chess Olympiad: CM reviews arrangements

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who was back to wok today after recovering from Covid, chaired a meeting of Ministers and senior officials in the Secretariat here to review the arrangements being made for conducting the 44th International Chess Olympiad scheduled to commence in the last week of this month.

Over 2,000 chess players from 187 countries are set to take part in the Olympiad. Several cultural programmes have been organised as part of the international event for which the Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 92 crore.