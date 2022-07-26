Stalin inaugurates free bicycle scheme for students

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the scheme of distribution of free bicycles for Class 11 students for the current academic year.

At a function held in the Corporation Boys Higher Secondary School in Nungambakkam, the Chief Minister distributed bicycles to 10 students while inaugurating the scheme. The state government will distribute 6.35 lakh bicycles to students of government and government aided schools at a cost of Rs 323.03 crore.

To encourage higher secondary students to attend classes regularly without any trouble, the state government is distributing bicycles every year to all the higher secondary students and also to students of polytechnic colleges, studying in government and government aided institutions. The scheme is implemented by Ministry of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare.