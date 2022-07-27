Chess Olympiad: All set for grand inauguration tomorrow

Security has been tightened across Chennai ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Chennai tomorrow to inaugurate 44th Chess Olympiad.

Special teams of police have been deployed and vigil has been stepped up at Nehru Stadium where the inauguration will take place. Over 22,000 cops will be deployed in duty. The city police have been conducting security operations, searches and vehicle checks at various locations. Further, they have banned the flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles on Thursday and Friday.

The PrimeMinister will arrive at Chennai airport at 4.45 pm by an IAF flight from Ahmedabad tomorrow. He will meet the dignitaries and leaders of political parties for 35 minutes and reach the INS Adyar helipad at 5.45 pm by air. From there, the PM will reach Nehru stadium by road.

After inaugurating the Olympiad, he will stay at Raj Bhavan. AIADMK leaders, including O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami, and leaders of the BJP State unit are likely to meet him. The next day, after attending the 42nd convocation of Anna University here, the PM will leave Chennai at 11.55 am by an IAF .