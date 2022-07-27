India logs 18,313 new COVID-19 cases

With 18,313 fresh cases reported in a day, India’s COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,39,38,764, while the count of active cases of the infection has declined to 1,45,026, the Union health ministry said today.The death count due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,26,110 with 57 more fatalities, according to the ministry’s data updated at 8 am. The active cases account for 0.34 per cent of the total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said. A decline of 2,486 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.