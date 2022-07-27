Indian Flag will be allowed at homes as Centre changes Flag code

The Centre’s decision to change the Flag Code and launch the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign is an attempt to bring the national flag inside people’s homes rather than just being in offices and unfurled on occasions, sources said.

The “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign, launched as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of India’s independence, seeks to encourage Indians to exhibit the national flag with almost no restrictions.

All kinds of materials can be used for making the flags – polyester, cotton, wool, silk and Khadi bunting material.

Previously, machine-made and polyester flags were not allowed to be used. There is also no restriction on the size of the flag, neither on the timing of its display.

Earlier, the national flag was allowed to be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of the prevailing weather conditions.

A member of the public, a private organisation or an educational institution may unfurl or display the national flag on all days and occasions now, a source told news agency Press Trust of India.