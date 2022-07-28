Chess Olympiad inauguration begins

The grand event to inaugurate the 44th Chess Olympiad began in Nehru Stadium, Chennai. To be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tournament will be inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

At the venue, chess players from various countries gathered and staged a parade. A cultural programme was also organised as part of the celebrations.

Besides Chief Ministers, State Ministers,MLAs, sports personalities are attending the inauguration.

Actor, politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, actor Rajinikanth, his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth, lyricists, Vairamuthu among others took part.