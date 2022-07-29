Modi at Anna varsity convocation

The annual convocation of Anna University began this morning in Chennai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister MK Stalin and Education Minister Ponmudyvare taking part in it.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponmudy said, ‘

Out of the 69 gold medalist, 39 are women and 30 are men.’

He added, ‘Rs 1,000 will be given to girl students from villages who will take up higher education. This is the first time any chief minister has done such thing to encourage women to study’. Anna varsity Vice Chancellor Velraj welcomed the gathering.