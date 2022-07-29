SC to hear pleas on Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday several important matters, including a batch of pleas challenging the validity of certain provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

Second senior-most judge Justice A M Khanwilkar is set to demit office on Friday after a tenure of over six years in the top court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana is scheduled to hear a plea of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam against the decisions of the party faction led by E K Palaniswami.

Besides, a bench headed by Justice U U Lalit is slated to hear a plea filed by an additional district judge posted in Bihar who has approached the apex court challenging his suspension by the Patna High Court and initiation of disciplinary proceedings.