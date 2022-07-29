Two IAF pilots killed after Mig-21 aircraft crashes near Barmer

  Posted on   8:57 am By Agency

Two pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were killed on Thursday night when their twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft crashed during a training sortie near Barmer in Rajasthan. The IAF said the aircraft was on a sortie from Utarlai air base and the accident took place at around 9:10 pm in which both the pilots lost their lives. The accident once again put the spotlight on the IAF’s ageing fleet of Soviet-origin Mig-21 aircraft which were involved in around 200 accidents since their first induction in the early 1960s.
“A twin seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft of the IAF was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan this evening,” the IAF said in a statement. “Around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. The IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families,” it said.

Tags: