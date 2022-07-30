CWG: India’s Sanket Sagar wins silver in weightlifting

Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar has opened India’s account by winning a Silver medal with a combined lift of 248 kg in the Men’s 55 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. He finished as the leader in the Snatch category with 113 kg and slipped to second in the Clean and Jerk category with 135 kg due to an injury in his second attempt. Aniq Kasdan of Malaysia won the gold medal and challenged the Indian throughout the event, ending with a combined lift of 249 kg, consisting of 107 kg in Snatch and 142 kg in Clean and Jerk. Sri Lanka’s Dilanka Isuru Kumara won the bronze with a combined lift of 225 kg. He lifted a best of 105 kg in the Snatch category and 120 in Clean and Jerk. In the snatch category, Sargar made a great start and lifted 107 kg in his first attempt.