Stalin inaugurates MVI, TNHB buildings across TN

Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated office buildings and a driving test centre for the Motor Vehicle Inspector in Villupuram and Mayiladuthurai districts besides new buildings of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in the State on Wednesday. The office building and the driving test centre at Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district was established at a cost of Rs 3.72 crore while the MVI office building at Gingee in Villupuram district was constructed at a cost of Rs 1.62 crore. The office in Sirkazhi fetches an annual revenue of Rs 9.4 crore to the state government while the MVI office in Gingee fetches Rs 7.57 crore per annum to the government. The CM inaugurated the buildings, established through the State Transport department, virtually from the Secretariat here in the presence of Transport Minister S S Sivashankar, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and additional Chief Secretary, Home (Transport) department, K Phanindra Reddy and other officials. Buildings established at a cost of Rs 26.31 crore through the Tamil Nadu Housing Board in Vellore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli districts were also inaugurated by Stalin in the presence of Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, principal secretary, Housing and Urban Development department and other officials.