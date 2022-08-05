All the way from Japan

Chennai: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan announced the award of the
Foreign Minister’s Commendations for FY 2022 on Govindarajulu Chandramohan, President, ABK-AOTS DOSOKAI Tamilnadu Centre, and Gavva
Rekha Reddy, First Master, Ohara Ikebana.
Chandramohan has contributed to the promotion of economic relations between Japan
and India through organising various events and programs related to Japan.
Gavva has contributed to the promotion of Japanese culture in India through teaching and introducing
Ikebana in Hyderabad and other parts of the country.
The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with
outstanding achievements in international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions
to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas.
The Commendations also aim to promote the understanding and support of the Japanese public
for the activities of the recipients.