All the way from Japan

Chennai: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan announced the award of the

Foreign Minister’s Commendations for FY 2022 on Govindarajulu Chandramohan, President, ABK-AOTS DOSOKAI Tamilnadu Centre, and Gavva

Rekha Reddy, First Master, Ohara Ikebana.

Chandramohan has contributed to the promotion of economic relations between Japan

and India through organising various events and programs related to Japan.

Gavva has contributed to the promotion of Japanese culture in India through teaching and introducing

Ikebana in Hyderabad and other parts of the country.

The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with

outstanding achievements in international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions

to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas.

The Commendations also aim to promote the understanding and support of the Japanese public

for the activities of the recipients.