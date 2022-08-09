China military continues to hold drills around Taiwan

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army said on Tuesday that it continued to hold military drills and exercises in the seas and airspace around the island of Taiwan, with a focus on blockades and resupply logistics.

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its authoritarian Chairman Xi Jinping reacted furiously to the historic Taiwan visit of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) shuffled naval and air assets, and angrily fired ballistic missiles and rockets into the sea to vent its wrath.

Taiwan recalled its armed forces, putting them on alert soon after they had completed annual Han Kuang war games.

Some are already calling this the “Fourth Taiwan Strait Crisis”. Notably, at least four ballistic missiles flew over or past northern Taiwan. The authorities did not sound air raid warnings, though the populace was expecting such an eventuality. One Taiwanese citizen said that he was worried.