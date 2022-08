Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will arrive in Delhi today for a two-day visit. During his visit, he will call on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 17.

Sources say that Stalin would be thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending the opening ceremony of 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai which recently concluded. He would submit a petition seeking dues by central government to Tamilnadu.