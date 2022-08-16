Nallakannu donates Rs 10.05L reward to CM fund

After collecting the State government’s ‘Thagaisal Tamizhar’ award and Rs 10 lakh cash reward from Chief Minister MK Stalin during Independence Day celebrations on Monday, veteran CPI leader R Nallakannu added Rs 5,000 of his own money and donated Rs 10.05 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (TNCMPRF).

This is not the first time that Nallakannu has donated his money that he was given for public cause. When he received Rs 1 crore from the party on the occasion of turning 80, the leader promptly returned it to the party. In 2008, when he was awarded the Ambedkar award by the State government, he donated the cash component to the party and farmers union.

‘Thagaisal Tamizhar’ award, instituted by the State government in 2021, was presented to a Left leader for the second consecutive year. Last year, the award was given to N Sankaraiah. The Chief Minister presented the Dr APJ Abdul