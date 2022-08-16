Tax evasion: Breather for Vijay

The Madras High Court today passed an interim stay on the Income Tax department’s proceedings initiated against actor Vijay for not disclosing an income of Rs 15 crore while filing returns in 2016-2017.

Justice Anita Sumanth granted the injunction on admitting a plea filed by the actor. The petitioner sought direction to set aside the notice issued by I-T on June 30 demanding a penalty of Rs.1.5 crore for not disclosing the income.

The actor submitted that the I-T department had imposed the penalty in a delayed manner.