Odisha coal mining: TN power utility to float tender soon

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco), the electricity provider of the state, will be floating a tender within a fortnight to mine coal from the Chandrabilla coal block, Angul district, Odisha.The Union government had allocated the Chandrabilla coal block to Tamil Nadu in 2016. However, the project could not take off due to non-clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the forest areas of the coal block. The Tangedco is expected to mine one crore tonne of coal a year from the Chandrabilla coal block, and with three new power plants in Tamil Nadu almost completed, the state requires additional coal for fuelling the same