Several parts of Chennai witnessed heavy rains since 7 pm today. Gutsy winds, lightning and thunderstorms were reported at most places.

Several liw-lying areas saw heavy flooding and power-cuts were witnessed at almost all areas.

Sunday evening saw heavy downpour in Tambaram, Pallavaram, Nanganallur, Guindy, T Nagar, Vadapalani, Saligramam, Koyambedu, Ashok Nagar, Kolathur, Kilpauk, Purasaiwalkam among other areas.