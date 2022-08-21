“No Errors”: Hospital cleared in Jayalalithaa death case

The AIIMS panel found the final diagnosis and timeline of events of Jayalalithaa’s health was fully observed and also agreed with Apollo’s treatment and diagnosis.

A report by an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel of doctors has asserted that the treatment provided to late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was as per “correct medical practice and no errors” have been found in the care provided.

This provides relief for Apollo Hospital where Jayalalithaa was admitted.

With direction from the Supreme Court, the AIIMS panel was formed to assist the Arumughaswamy Commission.

The panel found the final diagnosis and timeline of events of Jayalalithaa’s health was fully observed and also agreed with Apollo’s treatment and diagnosis.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, full-scale politics erupted over the cause of her death and the medical procedures followed during her hospitalisation.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam had requested a probe over her death which led to the formation of the Arumughaswamy Commission.

Arumughaswamy Commission commenced z investigation in November 2017 with many hearings of close aides of Jayalalithaa and doctors who provided treatment, then Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabhakar, then Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, then Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu and senior AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam.