Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints

A former head of security at Twitter has filed whistleblower complaints with U.S. officials, alleging that the company misled regulators about its cybersecurity defences and its problems with fake accounts, according to reports by The Washington Post and CNN.Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice.The Post, which obtained the complaint, reported that among the most serious accusations is that Twitter violated the terms of an FTC settlement by falsely claiming that it had a strong security plan.Zatko also accuses the company of deceptions involving its handling of “spam” or fake accounts, an allegation that is at the core of the attempted withdrawal of a $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk.Shares of Twitter Inc. slid 4% Tuesday.Zatko didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday but told the Post he “felt ethically bound” to come forward.